Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 270 ($3.55).

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.97).

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Thursday. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of $208.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

