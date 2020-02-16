Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.12. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Tucows’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Tucows by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tucows by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

