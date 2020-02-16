ValuEngine Lowers Cato (NYSE:CATO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CATO opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Cato has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

