ValuEngine Lowers Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

