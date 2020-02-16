ValuEngine Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 28,571 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

