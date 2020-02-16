Victoria (LON:VCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 431.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.86 million and a P/E ratio of -109.46. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

