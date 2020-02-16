W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW opened at $307.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

