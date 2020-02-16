Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.