Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CXP. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

