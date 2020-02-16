Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGO. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

