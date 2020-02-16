Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lessened by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,352 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 4.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Zoetis worth $442,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.01. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.