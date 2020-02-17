$0.12 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($0.13). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Bank of America lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $726.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.