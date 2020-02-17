$0.22 EPS Expected for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $818,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,852,072.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,623,946. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Five9 by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $76.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.