$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

