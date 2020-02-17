$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $10.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura raised their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $161.82 on Monday. VMware has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

