$24.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $24.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 billion and the highest is $26.41 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $107.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 billion to $110.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.37 billion to $120.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.94 on Monday. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

