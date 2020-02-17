$273.66 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post sales of $273.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.33 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $284.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

NYSE EXP opened at $88.56 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.