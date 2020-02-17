$284.55 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $284.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $381.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPO. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,371 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO opened at $59.05 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

