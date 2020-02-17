$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $13.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

NYSE:FIS opened at $157.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.