$486.18 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $486.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.62 million to $489.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $471.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 413,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.10 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

