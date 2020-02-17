7,247 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,995,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

BKI opened at $74.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $74.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

