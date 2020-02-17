ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ABIOMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $167.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

