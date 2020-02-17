adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €285.55 ($332.03).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €288.40 ($335.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €298.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €280.91.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.