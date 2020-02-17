Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Financial Analysis

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani N/A N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adomani and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adomani currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,775.00%. Given Adomani’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adomani and China Zenix Auto International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) -1.07 China Zenix Auto International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adomani beats China Zenix Auto International on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

