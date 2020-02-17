AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $419,690.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,719. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 817,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.