AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MITT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

