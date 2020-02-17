Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$95.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE AEM opened at C$66.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of -61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$53.23 and a twelve month high of C$86.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.46.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,452,779.30. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total value of C$806,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,771,352.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,481.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

