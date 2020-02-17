Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €10.15 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €9.56 ($11.12) on Friday. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.86.

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

