Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKBA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

AKBA opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

