Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$7.96 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.63 and a twelve month high of C$10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

