Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

