Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

In related news, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $46,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,950,039.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,479,650 shares of company stock valued at $28,962,767. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alector by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

