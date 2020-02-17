Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.39.

NYSE ATUS opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Altice USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

