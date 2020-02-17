American International Group Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

NYSE AIG opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. American International Group has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 656,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3,285.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 592,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,574,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,270 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.