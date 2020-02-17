American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. American International Group has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.