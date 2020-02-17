American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of American National Insurance worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $108.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $105.83 and a 1 year high of $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

