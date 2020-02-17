America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) will be releasing its Q3 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $117.97 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

