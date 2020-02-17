Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASYS. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Amtech Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

