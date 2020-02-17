Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q1 guidance at $0.93-1.07 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

