Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research stock opened at $339.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.79.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

