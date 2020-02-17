Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $98.94 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

