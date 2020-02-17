Analysts Expect Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Esquire Financial an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

