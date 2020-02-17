Analysts Expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.91 Million

Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will report $370.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $373.81 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $389.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaiser Aluminum.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALU shares. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $2,302,645. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 55.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

