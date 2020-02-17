Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.76 Million

Brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $88.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.51 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $86.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $303.03 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.65 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTCT opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

