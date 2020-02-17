Analysts Expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,906.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 387,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,987,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

