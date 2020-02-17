Analyzing Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Concho Resources (OTCMKTS:CXO)

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sonde Resources and Concho Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Concho Resources 0 6 14 1 2.76

Concho Resources has a consensus price target of $114.30, indicating a potential upside of 46.67%. Given Concho Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonde Resources and Concho Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources N/A N/A N/A $4.59 16.98

Summary

Concho Resources beats Sonde Resources on 4 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

