Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 800 ($10.52).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 900.36 ($11.84).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 868 ($11.42) on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

