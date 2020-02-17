Apergy (APY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apergy (NYSE:APY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apergy to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:APY opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57.

APY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

