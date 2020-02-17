Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,471,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

AAPL opened at $324.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

