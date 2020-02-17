Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $505.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,000. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.